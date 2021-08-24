Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) Trading Up 140%

Adynxx, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADYX) traded up 140% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 17,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 5,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX)

Adynxx, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain.

