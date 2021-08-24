Aeryus (AER) Price Hits $0.0212 on Major Exchanges

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 67.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 642.1% higher against the dollar. Aeryus has a market capitalization of $260,215.49 and approximately $1.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeryus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.89 or 0.00412899 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001552 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.21 or 0.00961655 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeryus Coin Profile

Aeryus (CRYPTO:AER) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Aeryus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

