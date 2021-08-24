Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.10. 3,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 863,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.69.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 31.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,215 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 0.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,335,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,195 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 2.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,753,000 after purchasing an additional 150,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 16.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 315,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 218,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

