Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Eric M. Kirsch Sells 34,778 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AFL remained flat at $$56.71 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,763. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.45. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Aflac by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

