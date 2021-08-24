AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.60% of AGCO worth $59,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AGCO by 35.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $17,578,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 87.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in AGCO by 329.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 10.5% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.55. 403,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.71. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

