Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.280-$4.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.29 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $170.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.77.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

