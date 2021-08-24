Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.280-$4.310 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.77.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE A opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $170.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.