AIA Group Ltd Buys 12,726 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 360.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS Health stock opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

