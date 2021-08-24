AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 611,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

NYSE:ADM opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

