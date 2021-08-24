AIA Group Ltd Has $1.52 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $244,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 19.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 363,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 167,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71. The company has a market cap of $243.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

