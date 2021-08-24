AIA Group Ltd Has $1.65 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $119.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $120.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

