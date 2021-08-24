AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1,067.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after buying an additional 165,830 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 26.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 39,732 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

