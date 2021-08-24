AIA Group Ltd Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,133,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.