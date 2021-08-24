AIA Group Ltd Takes $1.63 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,510,000 after acquiring an additional 173,721 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global Payments by 150.9% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 82.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $165.85 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

