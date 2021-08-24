Aion Price Hits $0.21 (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $102.19 million and $12.64 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,279.18 or 0.99909607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041808 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.02 or 0.00531875 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.59 or 0.00897271 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.87 or 0.00351541 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00069908 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 494,971,938 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

