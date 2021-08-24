Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,564 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Air Lease worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,555,000 after purchasing an additional 118,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,969 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,616,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,212,000 after purchasing an additional 161,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after purchasing an additional 782,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 545,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Air Lease stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

