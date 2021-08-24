AirSwap Hits Market Cap of $31.39 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, AirSwap has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $31.39 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.95 or 0.00785182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00099284 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AST is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

