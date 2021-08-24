Ajay Nigam Sells 703 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $101,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at $583,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ajay Nigam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00.

Everbridge stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.63. The stock had a trading volume of 301,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.27.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.