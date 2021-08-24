Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.370-$1.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $843.65 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.540-$5.650 EPS.

AKAM stock opened at $114.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

