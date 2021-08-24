Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele Sells 1,480 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 1,480 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $12,180.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, David Aichele sold 2,313 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $21,672.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 294,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,652. The stock has a market cap of $449.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $634,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $843,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 714.3% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 85,710 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

