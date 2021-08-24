Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 70.2% Higher Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 70.2% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $389.44 million and $376.87 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00331681 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.54 or 0.00143156 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00158763 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002720 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 164.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,107,977,381 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.