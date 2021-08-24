Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $30.03 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00787015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00097293 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,458,420 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

