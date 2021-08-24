Algorand Market Cap Hits $3.64 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002197 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and $259.12 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,692,084,343 coins and its circulating supply is 3,442,299,424 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

