Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 35,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 43,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.30.

BABA traded up $11.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,638,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.69. The company has a market cap of $468.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.