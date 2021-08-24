Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $10.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.73. 1,365,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,638,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.