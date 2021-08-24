Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.30.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $9.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.60. 605,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,638,752. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.69. The stock has a market cap of $463.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

