Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Align Technology by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Align Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Align Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Align Technology by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $697.50 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.52 and a twelve month high of $714.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $644.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,010,808. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

