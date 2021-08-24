All Sports (SOC) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.35 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. All Sports has a total market cap of $26.01 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.28 or 0.00792194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00098639 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.