AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Down 4%

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 1,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 214,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.29.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AlloVir by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the 4th quarter valued at $1,922,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AlloVir by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AlloVir by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

