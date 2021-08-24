Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) is Empowered Funds LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,343 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF comprises 1.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMOM. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 1,193.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IMOM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.02. 1,381 shares of the stock were exchanged. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.33.

