Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Price Reaches $0.0598

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $19.41 million and approximately $15,402.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00125308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00155179 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,224.75 or 1.00109439 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.34 or 0.00992978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.47 or 0.06652145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars.

