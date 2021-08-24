Alpha Quark Token (AQT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $74.90 Million

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $78.90 million and approximately $74.90 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.62 or 0.00009370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00050632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.29 or 0.00815718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00100946 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

