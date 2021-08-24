Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.34 Million

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $76.34 million and approximately $54.84 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00009283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.18 or 0.00791361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00100094 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

