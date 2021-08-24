Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $24.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,825.70. 49,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,697. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,817.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,589.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

