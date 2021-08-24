Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as high as C$0.76. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 148,781 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a market cap of C$871.98 million and a P/E ratio of 185.00.

In other Alphamin Resources news, Director Brendon Howard Jones purchased 84,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,957.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 634,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$404,010.88.

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

