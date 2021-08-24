Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Trading 1.2% Higher

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 349.20 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44). 834,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 837,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.39).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 378.01.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

