Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of PINE stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,649. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $211.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. Research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PINE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.37.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

