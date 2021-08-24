ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Acquired by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF makes up about 1.2% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.16% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 101.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,448. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.