Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) were up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 183,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,794,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

About Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO)

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

