Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 89,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,594,464 shares.The stock last traded at $28.98 and had previously closed at $29.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATUS. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, FIX downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.36.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $304,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $86,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

