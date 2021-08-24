Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:ATAQU) was down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 8,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

