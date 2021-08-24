Altimar Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:ATAQU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 31st

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:ATAQU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 31st. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III had issued 13,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $135,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimar Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.