Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.65. 3,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,008,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALT. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $526.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,448 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

