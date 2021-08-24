Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2227 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Altius Minerals stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUSF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

