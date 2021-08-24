Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755,677 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $132,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

AIMC stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

AIMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

