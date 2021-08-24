ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Peter S. Garcia Sells 60,000 Shares

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $4,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter S. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $662,300.00.

NASDAQ ALXO traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 488,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,299. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.40. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -46.22.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 309,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 450.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after buying an additional 145,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after buying an additional 127,438 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

