Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) VP Sells $11,502.80 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) VP Arthur Prusan sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $11,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arthur Prusan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Arthur Prusan sold 1,282 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $20,524.82.

NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,464. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $479.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.49.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.