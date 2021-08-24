Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $1,580,254.80 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $39.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,305.78. 2,536,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,541,647. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,471.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.