Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,334 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $121,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,265.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,471.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

