Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $412,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,265.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,471.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.